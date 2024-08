NSSF calls for stricter policies to ensure employer compliance with fund remittances

The National Social Security Fund is calling for better policies to regulate employers remitting funds for their employees in the national savings scheme. According to NSSF, many employers deduct NSSF contributions from their employees' salaries but fail to remit them to the pension body. NSSF officials are meeting with Judiciary officials to develop necessary guidelines and policies to curb the problem.