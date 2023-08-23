Nsambya Babies' Home appeals for support for vulnerable children

The Child Welfare and Adoption Association, a catholic based NGO, is appealing to members of the public to embrace the ‘I WILL WALK’ campaign which is aimed at raising funds for vulnerable children under the care of Nsambya Babies Home. The charity walk is slated to take place on the 30th of September at the Uganda Railways grounds. Due to the increasing number of abandoned children, the Child Welfare and Adoption Association is grappling with a series of challenges in providing the necessary needs for the children.