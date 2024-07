NRM Vice-Chairperson Simon Peter Aleper laid to rest

Simon Peter Aleper, the late NRM Vice-Chairperson for Karamoja, was laid to rest today at his home in Kangole Town Council, Napak District. Aleper died in a car accident along the Mbale-Iganga highway on July 23, 2024. The burial was attended by many political leaders, including Vice President Jessica Alupo, the NRM Secretary General, NRM CEC members, and the Teso Cultural Leader, among others.