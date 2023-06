NRM supporters send message to president Museveni

In a related development, NRM supporters have sent a get well soon message to the president, who is in self-isolation, having tested positive for Covid-19. The NRM supporters, led by Resident City Commissioner for Lubaga, Anderson Burora and Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru, walked to State House in Nakasero, where they placed flowers and held a brief prayer session.