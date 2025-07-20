NRM supporters protest election results in Namutumba

NRM supporters in Namutumba District have protested the results from Thursday's polls by blocking all roads passing through the Namutumba Town Council. They claim that the party's Electoral Commission is serving its own interests in favor of certain candidates. According to the protesters, Betty Nakisiti—who contested against Mariam Naigaga—was not declared the winner because Naigaga is well known to EC Chairman Tanga Odoi. In another race, Paul Akamba lost to Joel Waiswa, but the results have since been halted, sparking anger among supporters who went as far as burning NRM T-shirts. We have more in this report.