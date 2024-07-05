NRM supporters honor President Museveni's legacy

Hundreds of NRM supporters gathered at Kololo Independence Ground, enveloping the venue in vibrant yellow hues to commemorate the legacy and achievements of President Yoweri Museveni, also the party’s National Chairperson.



Amidst a sea of yellow attire and waving flags adorned with the president's image, supporters sang and danced, echoing praises for their esteemed leader.

The event drew a diverse assembly of dignitaries, including cultural, religious leaders, and senior government officials, who joined in the jubilant festivities.



Guests were treated to a diverse range of entertainment, adding to the festive atmosphere throughout the celebration.

Despite heavy rainfall, President Museveni arrived just before 1 pm, with supporters resiliently enduring the weather while others sought shelter from the downpour.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Rosemary Sseninde, the Party Director for Mobilization, underscored the significance of the occasion. She highlighted President Museveni’s achievements, including fostering peace and security in Uganda and the Great Lakes Region, and advancing women's empowerment.

Todwong elaborated on the developments across various sectors under President Museveni's stewardship, while Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, expressed gratitude for Uganda's blessings under her husband's leadership.

In his address, President Museveni emphasized that achievements in education, health, and security were collective efforts, not solely his own. He cautioned against foreign interference and opposition groups allegedly attempting to destabilize the country, reaffirming the government’s commitment to combating corruption.



During the celebration, President Museveni received numerous gifts in recognition of his leadership.

The event culminated with a reaffirmation of unity and support for President Museveni's vision as NRM supporters reaffirmed their commitment to his leadership.



