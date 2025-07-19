NRM sets up 29-member tribunal to resolve party primaries disputes

On Friday, the NRM Electoral Commission set up a 29-member tribunal to handle election disputes from aggrieved candidates who contested in the party primaries on Thursday. The election petitions tribunal has opened its registry to receive all complaints from aggrieved parties. It aims to resolve conflicts and ensure that dissatisfied members do not contest as independents. In the 2021 polls, many members ran as independents after being dissatisfied with how the primaries were conducted.