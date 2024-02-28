NRM Secretary-General warns against subversive activities

The Secretary-General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Richard Todwong, has warned that subversive activities in all sizes, shapes, and colors will not be tolerated within the NRM. Todwong says that NRM's loyalty is to President Museveni, who is the chairman of the party. His warning comes against the backdrop of the support some senior NRM officials have shown to the first son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, through the Patriotic League of Uganda, which recently transformed from The MK Movement.