NRM secretariat urges presidential candidates to avoid hate speech

The National Resistance Movement Secretariat is appealing to politicians interested in running for the presidency to avoid hate speech as it is detrimental to their political careers. Party Secretary General, Richard Todwong said that he has heard some politicians, make negative statements during public addresses. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, issues of bribery and lack of payment were raised as the party leadership met.