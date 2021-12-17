NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

By MONITOR REPORTER More by this Author

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Andrew Muwonge has been declared winner of the Kayunga District chairperson by-election.

Mr Muwonge beat his closest contender Ms Harriet Nakwedde of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and four other candidates.

Kayunga District returning officer, Ms Jennifer Kyobutungi said Mr Muwonge got 31,830 votes against Ms Nakwedde’s 31,308.

The race had attracted six candidates that also included DP’s Anthony Waddimba and Independent candidates Majid Nyanzi, Jamir Kamoga and Boniface Bandikubi.

Nyanzi got 1,287, Bandikubi garnered 470 while Kamoga got 279. DP’s Waddimba trailed with 158 votes.

Ms Kyobutungi said the total number of valid votes cast were 65,332.

NRM officials have congratulated Mr Muwonge who called for unity among the people of Kayunga after being declared winner while NUP rejected the results saying the election was rigged.

“In broad day light, Museveni robs the victory of the people, and declares his candidate in Kayunga! Despite the stuffing and all manner of rigging, the signed DR forms give us a 15,000 votes lead. Ugandans will have to decide the next course of action,” NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine tweeted on Friday morning.

The seat fell vacant following the death of NUP’s Mohamed Ffeffekka Sserubogo in June, after one month in office.