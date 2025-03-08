NRM resolves on new budget provisions

After the NRM Caucus meeting, the Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua and the Finance State Minister Henry Musasizi have revealed that the NRM Caucus has resolved to support and promote the 10 fundamental budget priorities for the financial year 2025/2026. These will include the maintenance of security and the rule of law, as well as human capital development, especially focusing on affordable ways to provide healthcare by freezing preventive measures against disease, education, water, and social protection. The decisions will also see the government allocate funds for irrigation to stabilize agriculture, as well as industrial parks for manufacturing, including agro-processing. There will also be an emphasis on eliminating corruption.