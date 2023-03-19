NRM Official Emmanuel Dombo urges quick resolution of iron sheets saga

The Director of Information and Publicity of the National Resistance Movement Emmanuel Dombo has warned that the party's reputation will be irreparably tarnished if the controversy around reports of the diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable people is not resolved satisfactorily. Several top government officials, most of them ministers, were implicated in acquiring iron sheets that were destined to benefit the vulnerable in the Karamoja sub-region. President Museveni has since ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.