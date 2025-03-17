NRM MPs support court challenge over Kawempe North by-election

A section of National Resistance Movement MPs have welcomed the move by the party's top organ, the Central Executive Committee, to challenge the outcome of the Kawempe North by-election in court. The legislators say the decision is a sign of growing democracy in the country, showing that even a party in government can run to court to challenge election outcomes. However, some MPs believe the government should forgo challenging the election and instead concentrate on re-establishing its reach in parts of Kawempe ahead of the 2026 general elections.