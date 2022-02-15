NRM MPs decline to censure Security Minister Jim Muhwezi

By Herbert Zziwa More by this Author

NRM Members of parliament have declined to append signatures on a planned censure motion against Security Minister Maj Gen. Jim Muhwezi. No single NRM legislature has signed on the motion, three days after a list of members was put up in the office of the Sergeant at Arms.

On Thursday, NRM Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa wrote to all NRM members of parliament urging them not to sign a censure motion against Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi.

In the Opposition sponsored motion, Muhwezi is accused of abuse of office and misconduct for failing to stop several cases of detention without trial and torture of opposition supporters.

Acknowledging that torture is not part of government policy, Tayebwa informed NRM Legislators that the motion was ill-conceived and politically motivated to weaken the NRM Government and party, through blackmailing some of its senior and hardworking cadres.

Three days, after a list was placed at the Office of the Sergeant at Arms for MPs to append their signatures, no one from NRM has done so, although several from the opposition have signed.

Some of the NRM MPs tell NTV that Muhwezi is not personally liable for the accusations tabled against him in the motion.

“I have tried to understand the grounds of the censure and I am not convinced that the Minister takes a personal responsibility for this,” Samia Bugwe South MP Dennis Nyangweso told NTV Uganda.

Advertisement

“I cannot sign because I am not the one who appointed him. I know the principal who appointed him had a reason why he Brough forward an experienced officer to serve in his government,” Kyaka North MP Tom Bright Amooti said.

“As an NRM member I am bound by the principal collective responsibility and I will not be signing it,” Kiboga East MP Kefa Kiwanuka said.

“They have not approached me. If they give me substantial reasons I will sing. If they don’t I will go with the party position,” Elgon North MP Gerald Nangoli told NTV Uganda.



By 9 pm on Monday, only 32 MPs had appended their signatures out of the 186 needed to move the motion onto the house order paper.

“In Modern democracy, whenever such motions are brought someone holding a high public office, to avoid embarrassment, it is incumbent upon you to resign and set forth a precedent. This is alien to our executive,” Kioga North MP Okot Bitek says.

“NRM has this arrogance of the majority. But a majority that does not act with sanity and soberness is just a mob,” Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze says.



If the motion is placed on the order paper, more than half of all members of Parliament, that is 278 of the 556 members must support it.



All opposition parties have only 109 members in the 10th parliament.