NRM MPs agree to enact amendments to the army court

Legal experts and political analysts have welcomed a resolution by MPs in the NRM caucus to review and amend the UPDF Act. However, the experts are cautioning against any attempts to reintroduce sections deleted by the Constitutional Court. This comes a day after the ruling NRM parliamentary caucus resolved to support a move to withdraw the UPDF amendment bill, currently before Parliament, and introduce a new one in line with recommendations by the Supreme Court. However, they have renewed calls for the unconditional release of Dr. Kiiza Besigye and his aide Obeid Lutale, among other prisoners sentenced by the General Court Martial.