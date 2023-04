NRM lawmakers to meet over Anti-homosexuality bill

What next for the Anti-Homosexuality Bill passed by Parliament on 22nd March? Those are the questions legislators are asking as the NRM caucus prepares to meet on Thursday to discuss the bill. Their doubt is intensified by information that the Attorney General’s chambers are strongly opposed to the signing of the bill into law. The deputy speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa deemed it an absurdity if the information turns out to be true.