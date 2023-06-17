NRM elects flag-bearer for Oyam North by-election

Sam Engola Junior has been officially declared the flag bearer for the Oyam North Constituency by-election, according to the NRM Electoral Commission. The decision was made following a meeting among aspirants, mediated by high-ranking party officials including secretary-general Richard Todwong, electoral commission head Dr. Fred Tanga Odoi, and mobilization director Rosemary Sseninde. Engola, son of former Labour State Minister Charles Okello Engola, emerged as the frontrunner among nine candidates, with seven graciously conceding to his candidacy. However, Dorothy Amolo's refusal to concede led to a snap primary election, ultimately resulting in Engola's victory. The stage is now set for a closely watched by-election next month in Oyam North Constituency.