NRM Caucus adopts voter register, raises concern

The Parliamentary Caucus of the National Resistance Movement Party has resolved to adopt the report of the NRM secretariat on the voter register and political roadmap. During the caucus meeting chaired by the government chief whip, Denis Hamson Obua, the NRM party noted that its register has 24 million members, whose ages range from 16 years, but the party is concerned that the Electoral Commission has only 19.4 million voters.