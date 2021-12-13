Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 News French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali's Timbuktu
  • 2 National RDCs frustrate execution of court orders – bailiffs 
  • 3 National Police officers conned in fake passports, training deal
  • 4 National More women failing to conceive after first baby
  • 5 Soccer  Man Utd face Atletico Madrid in UCL last 16 after draw farce
  • 6 National UPDF’S stay in DR Congo 'strictly' limited- Tshisekedi
  • 7 Entertainment Janzi Awards: Another mockery to the arts industry
  • 8 Soccer PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce
  • 9 Soccer Champions League draw to be 'entirely redone' after error