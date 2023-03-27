NPs fault UNRA for costly shoddy work

The widening of a bridge at Kyambogo along the Kampala-Jinja highway without prior acquisition of land for a water outlet has sparked off concerns that more money could be spent in its compensation process. The owners of the developed land are expected to inflate the land price, well aware that the government is desperate to secure the water passage. The bridge construction is part of an 82 billion shillings rehabilitation project on the 72-kilometre Kampala-Jinja highway.