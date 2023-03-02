NOTU welcomes NSSF probe report recommendation

The National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) has acknowledged that money was indeed disbursed from National Social Security Funds to some of their members. Yesterday while presenting the Select committee report on the state of affairs in NSSF, chairperson Mwine Mpaka said workers’ groups, NOTU and COFTU must refund over 806 million shillings they received from NSSF or face prosecution. The report also calls for the cancellation of memoranda of understanding between the Fund and NOTU and COFTU, the resignation of the Gender minister Betty Amongi, disbandment of the NSSF board, and a lifestyle audit of some NSSF top executives. NOTU’s Chairman General, Usher Wilson Owere has told NTV that the funds were picked by their members who acted on selfish grounds and who must be interrogated. He promised that the organisation will collaborate and take appropriate recommendations including a refund once Parliament pronounces itself on the matter following this afternoon’s debate.