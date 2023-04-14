Northern Uganda MPs demand audit of relief items

Members of Parliament from Northern Uganda want a forensic audit conducted on the relief items in the Office of the Prime Minister. Their demand was provoked by a proposal by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja for a reallocation of the iron sheets from other affirmative action ministries to Karamoja. They have threatened to march in protest to the Offices of the Prime Minister in Kampala if they do not get an immediate response to a petition they intend to lodge. Nabbanja says it is too late to change the decision as President Museveni has already agreed to it.