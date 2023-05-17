Normal cargo flow resumes at Malaba border after security clash

The normal flow of cargo across the Malaba border has resumed following yesterday's clash between Kenyan security and striking clearing agents who had blocked the entry point. By today morning, close to 2000 trucks carrying imports, exports and empty cargo containers had moved across the two borders. Uganda Revenue Authority and Kenya Revenue Authority have indicated that they have lifted the ban on empty trucks, only allowing them to cross the border between 10 pm and 7 am.