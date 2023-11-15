Norbert Mao slams Uganda’s human rights record

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has revealed that Uganda’s human rights record is tainted with abuse. Norbert Mao, the leader of the Opposition Democratic Party who signed a cooperation agreement with President Museveni last year, has described the current human rights situation in Uganda as stark naked. Mao, expressing disgust with human rights abuses, insists he will continue to fight within the government where he serves as a Cabinet Minister. Mao made these revelations while speaking at a Human Rights Convention in Kampala today.