Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Why Karamoja is rooting for new education reforms
  • 2 World Israeli opposition leader calls on Netanyahu to resign 'immediately'
  • 3 National Mystery of missing nsenene revealed
  • 4 National ‘We’ve no breathing space in prison cells’
  • 5 National Surveyor, 27 others sued over 1,000-acre Busamba land row