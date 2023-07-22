Nobert Mao lauded for his stand on national unity

Justice Minister Nobert Mao has emphasized a call to unity in his Democratic Party for which he is president. Mao was in Gulu City to celebrate his return home as Minister. His return home attracted a who's who of government and political leaders, mostly from the DP and NRM. Several speakers appreciated Mao for taking a study to promote unity by working with the government as he was still an opposition figure. Mao says he will traverse the country to try and promote unity in the coming days.