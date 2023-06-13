NMG donates 60M shillings to NSSF for Kampala Hills Run advertisement

Nation Media Group has donated 60 million shillings to the National Social Security Fund towards advertising the Kampala Hills run scheduled for the 2nd of July. The main objective of the Run is to raise funds to support ICT programs and rehabilitate dilapidated government-aided primary school structures in all regions. NMG will use its media platforms of NTV, Spark TV, Monitor Publications, KFM and Dembe FM for this particular cause.