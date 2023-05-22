NMG, ABSA partner to support vulnerable teenage mothers

Nation Media Group and Absa Bank have joined hands with Kampala Hash Harriers to raise funds and support vulnerable teenage mothers in making a fresh start in life. Nation Media Group presented a 40 million shilling cash contribution to the initiative, marking the start of their partnership. The collaborative initiative aims to organize a run on the 28th of this month, to raise funds to rehabilitate and provide opportunities for teenage mothers facing challenging circumstances.