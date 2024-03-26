Nkumba Bukolwa residents fear gang attacks

Residents in Nkumba Bukolwa, Katabi Town Council, are living in fear after an unidentified gang demolished several homes and destroyed plants in the wee hours of last night. According to residents, the gangs are protected by gunmen. Some residents claim they spent more than three months in detention and were forced to sign land transfer agreements to secure court bail. Entebbe RDC Hakim Kirigwa, who has visited the area, has asked police to probe into the matter and promised locals justice.