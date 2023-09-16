Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National House red flags public hospitals
  • 2 National Mirembe murder: Family hoping to reach closure
  • 3 National Court order puts brakes on FDC delegates meet
  • 4 National Sudan's Burhan holds talks with Museveni as battles rage in Khartoum
  • 5 National School director killed in Nansana guesthouse