NIRA warns on risks of using IDs as collateral

Do not use your national identity card as collateral when obtaining loans. This week, the National Identification and Registration Authority issued a warning to money lenders and other individuals who hold their clients' identity cards as security. John Toa, NIRA's Manager for Legal and Compliance, stated that the card is government property and cannot be used as collateral in any transaction. Some money lenders are concerned that this may have a negative impact on their businesses.