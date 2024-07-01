NIRA reschedules mass Nationa ID issuance and renewal

By Juma Kirya More by this Author

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has informed Members of Parliament that the mass issuance and renewal of Identity Cards will take place between the end of July and early August this year. This announcement follows NIRA's failure to meet its original June 2024 deadline.

NIRA is set to receive 280 billion shillings to procure new machines, which will expedite the ID production process. NIRA officials made these revelations during their appearance before the Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, addressing concerns raised in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2022/2023.

Initially, NIRA had planned to commence mass registration and renewal of National ID cards in June. However, this timeline has elapsed without the process beginning.

Appearing before the committee, NIRA officials, led by Executive Director Rosemary Kisembo, provided updated timelines for the mass enrolment. They highlighted that the 280 billion shillings secured will be used to replace equipment procured ten years ago, which has contributed to delays in ID production.

Additionally, NIRA is introducing new biometric identification features on the IDs to assist individuals who face challenges with unrecognizable fingerprints.

Currently, NIRA holds data for 27 million Ugandans and aims to increase this number with the upcoming mass registration. The new equipment and features are expected to streamline the process and address previous shortcomings.