Nine generals cleared for retirement

Nine UPDF generals who were lined up for retirement have spent the day undergoing the verification process at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs head quaters at Mbuya, Kampala. Former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura is one of them. Apart from the nine generals, 99 senior officers were approved for retirement from the army by the Commander in Chief, President Museveni. The officers are slated to officially retire on August 31 2023.