Nile Basin Council : Uganda takes over leadership from Tanzania

The Nile Basin Council of Ministers has voiced concerns regarding the ongoing conflict among basin member states. According to the Chairperson of the Nile Council of Ministers, Hon. Sam Cheptoris, who is Uganda's Water and Environment Minister, there is a pressing need to further engage Egypt in negotiations to cultivate harmony within the initiative. The ministers convened on Saturday in Kampala, where Uganda was elected to head the Nile Council of Ministers, taking over from Tanzania.