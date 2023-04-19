Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News 320 Sudan troops flee fighting to Chad
  • 2 News Thousands flee 'bodies on the streets' in battle-scarred Khartoum
  • 3 News Japan to evacuate its citizens from Sudan
  • 4 National Military evacuate Col Abdallah Nasur's body over family fight
  • 5 News Central African Republic accuses rebels of killing nine Chinese miners