NIC beats KCCA in a tight Netball League match

Netball league defending champions National Insurance Corporation have gone level on points with table leaders KCCA following a tightly contested league between the two sides that saw NIC scoop a two-goal win. The national insurers went for the win right from the start leading the first, second and third quarters before ending the game with a 43 -41 goals victory. The win for the record champions keeps their slim title hopes alive as they sit in 2nd position on 34 points with 3 games left to play with KCCA who have five games to spare and remain in the lead of the league on goal difference.