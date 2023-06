NHCC looks to rebuild old shattered homes in Mbale City

The National Housing Corporation has noted that 71 of the 73 properties in Mbale city are not registered in the names of their occupants. This revelation came from a meeting between National Housing, Mbale City and district authorities, who are looking to redevelop these properties to meet the needs of a growing population. The meeting found that some of the properties have recently changed ownership names, causing more concern.