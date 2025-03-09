Ngora School for the Deaf learners plant trees to combat climate change

Every Friday, learners from Ngora School for the Deaf spend one and a half hours studying environmental education outdoors. They have raised a nursery bed with an ambitious plan to distribute 50,000 seedlings to the community. The learners also educate the community about climate change because, like everyone else, it is their responsibility to plant trees and protect the environment. We bring you this story of learners with hearing impairment planting trees for life