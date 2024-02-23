Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda shilling still weaker against US dollar – Absa
  • 2 National Over 13, 000 children defiled, 300 infected with HIV in 2023 - report
  • 3 National Court outlaws payment of Shs100,000 in Stamp Duty
  • 4 National Property worth millions lost in Kalungu school fire
  • 5 National TikToker remanded over abusing Kabaka, Museveni