Newly sworn-in members of Shadow Cabinet to lead Parliament's accountability drive - Ssenyonyi

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has vowed to take Parliament to the people to hold the government accountable. Ssenyonyi told the newly-sworn-in members of the Shadow Cabinet that nothing will stand in their way despite the challenges. He disclosed that starting next Monday, they will begin field visits by touring Lubowa Specialised Hospital, where the government has injected billions of cash with no substantial works taking place.