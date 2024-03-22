Newly appointed Ministers prepare for parliamentary approval

By Sudhir Byaruhanga More by this Author

The country is a buzz with news of newly appointed ministers who are due to take up office as soon as they can secure approval of parliament's appointments committee.

Two of the five new additions to the cabinet include Phiona Nyamutoro, the Nebbi Youth MP, Balam Barugahara, a vice president in Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's Patriotic League of Uganda as well as Florence Namboozo, the Sironko Woman MP.

Following the appointment, Namboozo headed to her local St Mathew's Church in Sironko to express her gratitude to God. The others were equally grateful.





Despite mixed reactions to their appointments, the incoming ministers say are prepared for their new roles in cabinet. After they secure the approval of parliament's appointments committee, the new ministers will then go through the process of taking up responsibilities from their predecessors, during a handover.

