New Relief Minister Lilian Aber urges funding for natural disasters

The newly appointed State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Lilian Aber, has asked the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to prioritize the allocation of funds to her ministry to swiftly respond to natural emergencies in the country. Aber's request came as she formally assumed office from her predecessor, Esther Anyakun. In a recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Museveni, Anyakun was transferred to the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development as the State Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations.