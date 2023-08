New plan to improve Kampala unveiled

Consultations have kicked off with Oriental Consultants Global and Kampala Capital City Authority over a new plan to have a face-lift of the city and its surrounding areas which. The plan, which is to be implemented in the next 25 years, is expected to take shape in the year 2025. On studying the plan, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says he is worried if the new plan will take effect with the already existing infrastructure in place.