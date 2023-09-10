New Paidha Town Council Market expected to boost local revenue

Authorities in Zombo have expressed optimism that the newly constructed Paidha Town Council main market in Awinjiri cell will boost local revenue collection to enhance self-financing for operation and maintenance. Eng Isaac Ngageno, the Project Manager says it is proposed the local revenues generated will be ploughed back to facelift the structures through painting and making any other fixes that will be required. Paidha main market lockups have for long been made from mud and wattle, built in the 1980s.