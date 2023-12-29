New Mufti leads prayers for President Museveni in Mbarara

Newly appointed acting Mufti Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo has hailed President Museveni for stopping the sale of Muslim Supreme Council property over a 19 billion shilling debt incurred by its leadership. The commendation came as he presided over Juma prayers at Abubakar mosque in Mbarara. Here, the acting Mufti also challenged Muslims to unite, focus on development, and be tolerant of one another. Before the prayers, Sheikh Ssemambo was welcomed by a convoy of vehicles and motorcycles from Biharwe town, 15 kilometers from Mbarara city center.