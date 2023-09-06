New Moyo road to improve trade and social service delivery

Access to market and other social services like health centres and schools is expected to improve in Moyo, Adjumani and neighbouring districts after the commissioning of the new-newly constructed roads in the area. The roads were constructed under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda. Fred Moini, the Adjumani District planner says the the roads will connect communities to towns where market for their produce and crops is readily available.