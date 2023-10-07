New Ministry of Trade Permanent Secretary appointed

The leaders of five cooperative unions may face arrest for ignoring a summons from the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industry. Mwine Mpaka, the Chairperson of the trade committee, expressed concerns, suggesting that the cooperatives might be concealing information. Following a directive from the Speaker of Parliament in August, an inquiry was launched to determine whether the funds allocated to the cooperatives for compensation of properties lost in various wars were appropriately distributed to the rightful claimants. In related news, Mpaka praised the government's recent actions, particularly their decision to remove the accounting officer at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, noting it as an implementation of Parliament's resolutions.