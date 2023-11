New law shifts Uganda's oil imports to UNOC, aiming for affordable fuel prices

When President Museveni signs the Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill into law, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) will begin importing all petroleum products and selling them to licensed oil marketing companies in the country starting January 2024. The bill, passed by Parliament on Tuesday, aims to reduce dependence on middlemen to make the fuel price at the pump more affordable, among other objectives.