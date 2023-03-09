New Kikuube building Headquarters will cost about shs 5.5b

Kikuube has launched the construction of a district headquarters estimated to cost about 5.5 billion shillings. The project, to be constructed in phases will save the district six million shillings spent on rent every quarter and from the old buildings of the former Kiziramfumbi sub County where they have been housed for five years. The project is being implemented with funding from the office of the Prime Minister under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project DRDIP with the first phase using 2.2 Billion shillings.