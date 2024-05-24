New Karamoja ministers meet district leaders

Security, compulsory education, and the construction of modern schools are the key issues that the government should emphasize to lift the Karamoja region from underdevelopment. According to Minister of Karamoja Affairs Peter Lokeris, robust security in the area will eliminate excuses for not executing development projects. Lokeris, accompanied by State Minister Jennifer Namboozo, met with local government leaders from nine districts in the Karamoja region.