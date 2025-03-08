New credit cards touted to curb fraud

Absa Bank Uganda, in partnership with Visa, has introduced three new premium credit cards with advanced fraud protection features. Chad Pollock, Visa’s Vice President for East Africa, noted that while card payments are growing, challenges like fraud and limited access to tailored banking solutions persist. The new cards—Infinite, Signature, and Business Credit—come with real-time spending insights and customizable controls to help businesses and individuals manage risks.