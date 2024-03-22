New cabinet appointments spark speculation and analysis

By Benjamin Jumbe More by this Author

On Thursday, March 21st, shortly after 9 PM, social media platforms were flooded with the release of the new cabinet list by State House. Political analysts have noted both surprises and expected changes in the list, particularly the removal of ministers for Karamoja affairs and the dropping of Vincent Ssempija, the former Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister from Masaka sub-region, who has been replaced by Jacob Oboth Oboth from Tororo sub-region.

Questions have arisen regarding the motivations behind these changes. Is the removal of the outgoing minister an indictment of his perceived failure to mobilize support for the ruling party in his region and a reward for Tororo's people?

The new cabinet appointments have also drawn attention to key figures associated with the recently established Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), known for their allegiance to the first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Notable among them are PLU vice presidents Balaam Barugahara and Lillian Aber, along with MP Phiona Nyamutooro.

These appointments, particularly of PLU members, have sparked speculation about potential preparations for the first son ahead of the 2026 polls. Additionally, new faces in the cabinet, such as Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Kenneth Omona, and Florence Wamala Nambozo, have been introduced, prompting further analysis.

While some members of the public view the inclusion of PLU figures as a strategic move to weaken the pressure group before the 2026 elections, other analysts argue that it signifies an infusion of fresh, youthful energy into the cabinet, possibly preparing the country for a political transition.

