New bishop of Ruwenzori is consecrated in Bundibugyo

Bishop Barnabas Tibaijuka has formally been consecrated the bishop of the new West Ruwenzori Diocese at St Barnabas Cathedral in Bundibugyo. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu is the main celebrant at the service. The Archbishop has assured Bishop Tibaijuka of prayers and other support in his mission as bishop. Here is the snippet of what is going on in Bundibugyo.