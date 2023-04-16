New bishop for North Buganda unveiled

The Seventh Day Adventist Church has installed Pr. David Simwogerere as bishop of the newly created administration unit North Buganda Field. Ugandan Union, the supervisory body of the Seventh Day Adventist church in Uganda established the North Buganda Field alongside the West Buganda Field in November 2020. At the function graced by Pastor. Doctor. Moses Maka Ndimukika, the Archbishop of the SDA Church in Uganda, attended by different dignitaries including the Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the new bishop, said he will prioritize unity in his pastoral work in the area, whereas Gen. Katumba preached Love.